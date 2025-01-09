Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -214.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.