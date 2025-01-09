Comparing CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 8 10 0 2.47 Vaxcyte 0 0 8 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.38, indicating a potential upside of 89.82%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $145.71, indicating a potential upside of 79.76%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $200.00 million 17.62 -$153.61 million ($2.83) -14.59 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.60) -17.62

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Vaxcyte”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -118.13% -12.15% -10.35% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Risk and Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

