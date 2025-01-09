CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Critical Contrast

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and CONMED”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.45) -2.71 CONMED $1.29 billion 1.65 $64.46 million $4.21 16.35

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivani Medical and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $79.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than CONMED.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -102.42% -49.21% CONMED 10.23% 13.84% 5.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Vivani Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

