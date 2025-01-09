Contrasting Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) & Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Donnelley Financial Solutions and Powell Max, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Powell Max.

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Powell Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 12.06% 22.70% 11.33% Powell Max N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Powell Max”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $802.10 million 2.14 $82.20 million $3.20 18.57 Powell Max $46.62 million 0.60 N/A N/A N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Powell Max on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

