Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

