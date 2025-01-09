Craig Hallum Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $149.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

MRVL opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,366.50. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $15,163,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $108,204,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

