Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.00. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 22,744 shares changing hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

