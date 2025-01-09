D. Boral Capital Cuts Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Price Target to $5.00

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pineapple Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PAPL opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Pineapple Financial has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Pineapple Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

