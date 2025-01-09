Darius Kharabi Sells 2,021 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Darius Kharabi sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $15,420.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,367.41. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -2.11. KALA BIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned about 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

