David A. Friedman Sells 4,166 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,204. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

