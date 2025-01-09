Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 55,354,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 49,183,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

