Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $412.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

