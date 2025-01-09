Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $946,400.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DCI opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.79 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 221.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

