Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 5,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.