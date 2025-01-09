Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 5,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

