Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.