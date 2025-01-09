Edible Garden Reports Strong Sales Growth During Holiday Period**

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) has recently disclosed its preliminary financial results for the holiday season, showcasing a remarkable performance marked by a significant increase in herbs and produce sales. The company announced a growth of over 45% in sales compared to the same period last year.

The latest data revealed by the company indicates that Edible Garden experienced substantial success during the holiday season, following a record-breaking Thanksgiving period where sales surged by more than 50% from the previous year. This surge in sales not only underlines the rising demand for the company’s fresh, sustainable products but also signifies an upward trajectory in the market.

Jim Kras, the Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, expressed pride in the company’s exceptional performance, attributing the success to their focused efforts in leveraging their comprehensive herb line and core strengths. He emphasized the growing reputation of Edible Garden as an innovative leader in the industry.

Furthermore, Edible Garden emphasized its commitment to sustainability and reliability with Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. The company’s reliability in terms of high fulfillment rates has been a key factor in building trust with retail partners like Meijer, Walmart, Target, and others, resulting in an expansive distribution network of over 5,000 retail locations.

Edible Garden is known for its controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products. The company operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, while also collaborating with contract growers strategically located close to major markets in the U.S.

The preliminary financial data provided by Edible Garden remains unaudited and subject to internal review by management. The company intends to maintain its growth trajectory by focusing on its mission, innovation, and commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable products to a growing customer base.

Ending the 8-K filing, Edible Garden acknowledged the importance of forward-looking statements, highlighting the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that might impact its future performance, including its ability to expand distribution networks and meet growth objectives.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further insights into its financial performance and strategic initiatives.

This press release and the associated preliminary financial data do not constitute official financial statements and are a reflection of the company’s estimates at the time of reporting.

For more information on Edible Garden and its product offerings, visit [the company’s official website](https://ediblegardenag.com/).

