Eigenpie mstETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.71 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,778.37 or 0.03711731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $238.71 million and $5.51 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 63,179 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 63,178.7371442. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 3,778.3735892 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

