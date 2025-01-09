Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.
Ellington Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
