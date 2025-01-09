Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of EFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,740. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

