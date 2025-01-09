Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Shares of EFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,740. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.