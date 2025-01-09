Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 36.4% – Time to Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 116,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 36.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.