Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 36.4% – What’s Next?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 36.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 116,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 36.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

