Emily M. Leproust Sells 546 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 546 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $24,892.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,518 shares in the company, valued at $30,660,095.62. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.