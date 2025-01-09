Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,875 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.