Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 3,726,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,205,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.