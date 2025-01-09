ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.07.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

