ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.07.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Promising Penny Stocks to Watch for Long-Term Gains in 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The 3 Kings of Buybacks in 2024: Can They Do It Again?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Breaking the Mold: 3 Non-Tech Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.