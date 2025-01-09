Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 25.8% – Time to Sell?

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,304,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 649,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

