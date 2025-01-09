Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). Approximately 2,716,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.74. The firm has a market cap of £569.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
