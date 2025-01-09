Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). Approximately 2,716,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.74. The company has a market cap of £569.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.