Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and traded as low as $48.43. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 113,711 shares traded.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

