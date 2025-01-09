Financial Contrast: i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Peers

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Volatility and Risk
i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|i-80 Gold
|$52.94 million
|-$65.20 million
|-1.53
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|$4.72 billion
|-$71.11 million
|-17.87
i-80 Gold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|i-80 Gold
|-231.43%
|-21.18%
|-12.67%
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|-59.27%
|4.68%
|3.68%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for i-80 Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|i-80 Gold
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2.00
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|1160
|3698
|4521
|130
|2.38
i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 534.17%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.18%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
i-80 Gold competitors beat i-80 Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
