Financial Contrast: i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Peers

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million -$65.20 million -1.53 i-80 Gold Competitors $4.72 billion -$71.11 million -17.87

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

i-80 Gold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.27% 4.68% 3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i-80 Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 4 0 0 2.00 i-80 Gold Competitors 1160 3698 4521 130 2.38

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 534.17%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.18%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

i-80 Gold competitors beat i-80 Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

