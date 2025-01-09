Flutter Entertainment Provides Update on Short-Term US Sports Results ImpactOn January 7, 2025, Flutter Entertainment plc issued a press release updating investors on the impact of US sports results on its trading performance for the fourth quarter o

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flutter Entertainment’s 8K filing here.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
