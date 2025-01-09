Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 36,978 shares trading hands.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

