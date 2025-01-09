Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74. 44,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 142,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

