Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.95. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 388,492 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato acquired 111,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. The trade was a 7.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 289,679 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

