Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Freedom Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

