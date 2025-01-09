FY2024 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Increased by Analyst

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor now expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

