FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Cut by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,849.00. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey bought 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,284.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $164,094.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.