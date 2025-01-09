FY2025 Earnings Estimate for APA Issued By Scotiabank

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for APA’s FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.16. APA has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in APA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in APA by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in APA by 144.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

