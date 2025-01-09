FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Block Issued By William Blair

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,057.48. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,560. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,981 shares of company stock worth $2,681,185. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 1,538,849 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after acquiring an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

