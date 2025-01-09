FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada Issued By Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.60.

TSE:AC opened at C$21.73 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

