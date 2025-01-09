FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ANF Issued By William Blair

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel retailer will earn $9.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $73,048,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 224,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

