GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 1,577 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.07 and a beta of -0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

