GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 1,577 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.
GameStop Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.07 and a beta of -0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GameStop
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.