Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $171.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Stock Performance
Garmin stock opened at $211.25 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.84.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
Read More
