Genius Sports’ (GENI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

