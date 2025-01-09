Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

