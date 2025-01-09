Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.16.

Goodfellow Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

