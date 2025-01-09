GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.52. 861,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,249,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

