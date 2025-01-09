Greggs (LON:GRG) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,286 ($28.26) and last traded at GBX 2,297.96 ($28.40). Approximately 1,218,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 325,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.46).

Greggs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,741.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,899.72. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.67) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($499.43). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

