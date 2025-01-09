Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Greif alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Stock Up 0.3 %

GEF opened at $59.64 on Monday. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director B Andrew Rose bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,809.88. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,225 shares of company stock worth $431,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.