Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 32,854 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

